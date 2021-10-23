Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 8,222 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 231.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.