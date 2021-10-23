Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,334,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

FOCS opened at $61.48 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 439.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

