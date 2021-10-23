Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 426 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of SJW Group worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

