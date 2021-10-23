Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

BLD stock opened at $243.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day moving average is $208.88. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $250.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

