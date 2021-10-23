Bank of Montreal Can Has $984,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.80 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

