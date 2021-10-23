ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

