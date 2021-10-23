Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.11 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

