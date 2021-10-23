Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

