The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neenah were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NP stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $859.68 million, a PE ratio of -231.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.