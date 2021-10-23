G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

