The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,826 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

