TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $10,684,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

