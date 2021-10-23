Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACDSF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

