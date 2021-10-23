JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bellway stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

