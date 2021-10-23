JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bellway stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.
