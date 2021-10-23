Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

