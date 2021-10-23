Scotiabank Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

