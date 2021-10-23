Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

