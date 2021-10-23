Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

