Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,279 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.61 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

