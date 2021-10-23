Deutsche Bank AG Has $776,000 Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.06 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.