Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

