Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Agenus worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $7,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 191,279 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

