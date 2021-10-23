Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

