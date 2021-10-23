Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,375 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $49,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $16,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $15,455,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $15,325,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $14,712,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of QSI opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

