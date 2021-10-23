Private Advisor Group LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

