10,958 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

GAN stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $646.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

