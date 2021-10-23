Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

