Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,621 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

