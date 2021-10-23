ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.22 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

