ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Covanta by 70.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 164.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

