ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

