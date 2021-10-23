ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 777,574 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

