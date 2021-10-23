Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYCN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

