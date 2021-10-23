Barclays Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $108.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.43.

FSLR stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

