Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

NYSE BOOT opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $103.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

