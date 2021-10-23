LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $192.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

