Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $568.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.10 million. Saia reported sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 48.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Saia by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $594,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $271.81 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

