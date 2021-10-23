INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -1.04.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

