Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Unifi worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unifi by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Unifi by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $405.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

