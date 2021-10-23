Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,248 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $284.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

