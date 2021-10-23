Tracy L. Porter Sells 20,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.