Insider Buying: Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Acquires A$732,250.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) insider Raphael Geminder bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$732,250.00 ($523,035.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Pact Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Pact Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

