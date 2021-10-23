Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

PLW stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

