Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

