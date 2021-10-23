Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.