Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

