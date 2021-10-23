Truist Securities Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $98.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:CMA opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

