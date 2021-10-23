Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Capital Power stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Capital Power has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

