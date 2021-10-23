MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $497.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $415.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

