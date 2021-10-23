Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,190 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPAA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

